Deere & Co. CEO tapped to serve on Ford's board of directors

Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors has elected John C. May, the chairman and CEO of agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Co., to serve on the automaker's board, the automaker announced Thursday.

May, whose appointment is effective Thursday, will serve on the board's finance, compensation, talent and culture, and nominating and governance committees. His election expands Ford's board to 15 members.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford in a statement pointed to May's experience transforming Deere — which has sought to position itself as a technology-oriented company rather than a legacy machinery business — into a "smart industrial company" as relevant to Ford's own push into software and technology.

“Our industry is in an exciting period of disruption and we’re changing Ford in significant ways that are good for all our customers and stakeholders, with advanced technology and digital connectivity at the center,” Bill Ford said in a statement. “That’s what Deere is doing in its businesses, making John’s expertise invaluable to our board as the Ford management team executes the company’s strategy for growth and value creation.”

May has spent most of his career with the Moline, Ill.-based company that recently came to an agreement with some 10,000 of its workers, who are members of the United Auto Workers, to end a five-week strike.

At Deere, May as served as president and chief operating officer and president of the company's worldwide agriculture and turf division. He previously was responsible for the Americas and Australia regions, and served as chief information officer and president of agricultural solutions. He spent three years as managing director of Deere's China operations.

He joined Deere in 1997 after five years as a management consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, according to a news release. May has a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Maine.

Meanwhile, the automaker also announced Thursday, Mitch Bainwol, Ford's chief government relations officer, is retiring from the company effective Dec. 31 after nearly three years on the job.

Bainwol, a corporate officer, joined Ford in the role in March 2019. He is a veteran Washington lobbyist who, prior to joining Ford, headed up the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group that lobbies for both U.S. and foreign-owned automakers.

With Bainwol's departure, Ford's government relations team will report to Steven Croley — the company's chief policy officer and general counsel who joined the company in July — on an interim basis until a successor is appointed, the company said in a news release announcing the move.

“Partnering with governments is critical to constantly simplifying, advancing and accelerating what we do, so that we’re always giving customers and society the value they deserve,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “Mitch and his team have done a great job making those relationships possible and productive, putting Ford in the middle of important policy discussions.”

Prior to his roles at Ford and the Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, Bainwol served as chief of staff for both U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and Florida Sen. Connie Mack, both Republicans, as well as for the Republican National and National Republican Senatorial committees. From 2003 to 2011, he was chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America. He started his career as a budget analyst at the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan.

Farley credited Bainwol and his team with playing a crucial role in developing a landmark framework on reducing vehicle emissions with the state of California and subsequently 16 other U.S. states and Washington, D.C., leading the political process behind Ford's selection of sites in Tennessee and Kentucky for an $11.4 billion investment to build new electric vehicle and battery cell plants, and helping the company through the coronavirus pandemic.

