Ford's chief government relations officer departs company

Mitch Bainwol, Ford's chief government relations officer, is retiring from the company effective Dec. 31 after nearly three years on the job, the automaker said Thursday.

Bainwol, a corporate officer, joined Ford in the role in March 2019. He is a veteran Washington lobbyist who, prior to joining Ford, headed up the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group that lobbies for both U.S. and foreign-owned automakers.

With Bainwol's departure, Ford's government relations team will report to Steven Croley — the company's chief policy officer and general counsel who joined the company in July — on an interim basis until a successor is appointed, the company said in a news release announcing the move.

“Partnering with governments is critical to constantly simplifying, advancing and accelerating what we do, so that we’re always giving customers and society the value they deserve,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “Mitch and his team have done a great job making those relationships possible and productive, putting Ford in the middle of important policy discussions.”

Prior to his roles at Ford and the Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, Bainwol served as chief of staff for both U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and Florida Sen. Connie Mack, both Republicans, as well as for the Republican National and National Republican Senatorial committees. From 2003 to 2011, he was chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America. He started his career as a budget analyst at the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan.

Farley credited Bainwol and his team with playing a crucial role in developing a landmark framework on reducing vehicle emissions with the state of California and subsequently 16 other U.S. states and Washington, D.C., leading the political process behind Ford's selection of sites in Tennessee and Kentucky for an $11.4 billion investment to build new electric vehicle and battery cell plants, and helping the company through the coronavirus pandemic.

