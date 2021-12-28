Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150 trucks over driveshaft issue

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 185,000 F-150 pickup trucks over an issue with the vehicle's driveshaft that could increase the risk of a crash, according to documents filed with federal safety regulators this month.

The recall of some 184,698 units from model years 2021 and 2022 that may be affected is due to an issue in which "underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture," according to the safety recall. Ford notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall Dec. 16.

A fractured driveshaft could cause the loss of drive power, or the loss of vehicle control if the driveshaft comes into contact with the ground, according to the recall notice. "Additionally, unintended movement could occur while parked if the parking brake is not engaged. Any of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash."

As of Dec. 7, there had been 27 reports of fractured aluminum driveshafts, according to Ford. The Dearborn automaker says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue.

Drivers of the affected vehicles "may observe a loose underbody insulator, or they may hear a rattling, clicking or clunking noise due to a loose underbody insulator contacting the driveshaft," according to a Ford recall report that identifies Lydall Thermal/Acoustical Inc. as the component manufacturer. "Marking or scoring of the driveshaft may be visible in the area of underbody insulator contact."

Ford dealers will "inspect and repair the driveshaft as necessary, and properly attach the underbody insulators, free of charge," according to the documents. Notices to owners are slated to be mailed out Jan. 31. Owners may also contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 or a Ford or Lincoln dealer to find out if their vehicle is affected, according to documents submitted by the automaker. Ford's number for the recall is 21S56.

The affected 2021 units were assembled at Dearborn Truck Plant from Jan. 10, 2020, through Nov. 20, 2021, and at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 17, 2020, through Oct. 21, 2021. The affected 2022 units were assembled at Dearborn Truck Oct. 28-Nov. 6 and at Kansas City Assembly on Oct. 13.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski