Ford U.S. sales down 6.8% in 2021 amid chip shortage

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales dropped 6.8% year-over-year in 2021 to roughly 1.9 million vehicles, according to numbers released Wednesday.

The dip in sales was consistent with the story of the automotive industry as a whole, which saw sales slide due in large part to a semiconductor chip shortage that dampened auto production across the world for much of the year.

Still, the Dearborn automaker managed to boost production and sales volume in the fourth quarter after being hit hard by the shortage earlier in the year. Ford said it was the best-selling automaker in Q4 and the only U.S. seller to hit 500,000 sales in the three-month period. It also touted its gains in the electric vehicle market, where it was the No. 2 automaker in 2021 behind market leader Tesla Inc.

Ford also touted its F-Series truck franchise's achieving its 45th straight year as the country's best-selling truck. F-Series notched 726,004 sales in 2021. Segment competitor Ram finished in second place with 569,388 pickups sold, while Chevrolet finished with 529,765 Silverado truck sales. General Motors Co.'s other truck maker, GMC, sold 248,924 Sierra pickups.

"Ford finished the year strong, as the only U.S. automaker hitting the half million sales mark in the fourth quarter, making Ford America’s best-selling automaker," Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement.

"On the strong success of Mustang Mach-E, Ford jumped into second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind just Tesla," he added. "Last year was a foundational year for Ford in the electrified vehicle segment and this year we continue to expand, adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to our electric vehicle lineup. Looking to the new year, Ford had just over 70,000 new vehicle orders in December, which will provide continued momentum into 2022.”

In December, Ford sold 173,740 vehicles in the U.S., down 17.1% from December 2020.

In the fourth quarter, the automaker sold 508,451 vehicles, up 26.8% from the previous quarter.

And the company also expressed optimism about its position at the beginning of 2022, claiming that its 247,000 inventory of vehicles in stock is the best in the industry.

