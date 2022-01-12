A look inside Michigan Central Depot, where restoration moves along ahead of 2023 opening

Detroit — When Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic former Michigan Central Depot in 2018, the process of redeveloping the long-abandoned building began with assessing the damage, allowing the more-than-century-old structure to dry out, and stabilizing it.

Now, more than three years later, the project has some 500 people working day in and day out to transform the former train depot and its 18-story office tower into the centerpiece of Ford's 30-acre, $950 million Corktown mobility and innovation campus.