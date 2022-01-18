Ford, security company ADT form joint venture 'Canopy' to sell vehicle security systems

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday announced a joint venture with security company ADT Inc. that will sell vehicle security systems.

The companies said they expect to invest approximately $100 million in the joint venture, dubbed Canopy, over the next three years, subject to regulatory approvals. Initial funding is expected to close in the second quarter.

Canopy is slated to launch multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early next year, according to a news release. The first products will be available in the U.S. and United Kingdom for high-volume commercial and retail pickup trucks and vans, including the Ford F-150, all-electric F-150 Lightning, Transit van and all-electric E-Transit.

“Thieves have been even more active during the pandemic and know business owners store valuable equipment in vehicles, often hauling more than $50,000 of gear. Canopy is here for those who’ve had enough of thefts that threaten their livelihoods,” Franck Louis-Victor, vice president, Ford New Business Platform, said in a statement. “Key to Ford’s software-led transformation are new ideas such as Canopy and collaborating with other innovators such as ADT, which brings to vehicle security their leadership protecting families, homes, and businesses.”

The joint venture also plans to start integrating camera security technology into Ford vehicles next year.

