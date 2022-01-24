2022 Ford Maverick orders to be halted Thursday

Thursday will be customers' last chance to order the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck that starts at just under $20,000, the Dearborn automaker said Monday.

Ford Motor Co.'s decision is halting requests until the summer, when it will make the 2023 Maverick available. The action is a sign of consumer demand for less-expensive options as prices for new vehicles hit record highs and dealership inventory remains limited amid a global microchip shortage.

"There’s been overwhelming demand for Maverick — both hybrid and EcoBoost," spokesman Mike Levine said in a statement. "We’re making the decision to stop taking new retail orders on the 2022 Ford Maverick starting after January 27 to focus on existing orders."

There may be a chance for customers who miss the window to find a vehicle on a dealer's lot as the automaker seeks to replenish some supply. Shoppers also can sign up to be notified when orders reopen.

Ford didn't provide a figure for production capacity or orders. In August, it had said it received 100,000 reservations, the step prior to ordering a vehicle. Since the vehicle's launch in October, Ford has sold 13,258 Mavericks.

The company in October predicted it would halt orders as early as November on the nearly sold-out hybrid model versus the gasoline-only vehicle with a turbocharged engine and a starting price of $21,080.

Average transaction prices of new vehicles hit a record high of $47,077 in December, according to Cox Automotive Inc. As high retail prices turn some customers to the used market, the average listing price there also surpassed $28,000 for the first time.

