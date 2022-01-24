FORD

2022 Ford Maverick orders to be halted Thursday

Breana Noble
The Detroit News
Thursday will be customers' last chance to order the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck that starts at just under $20,000, the Dearborn automaker said Monday.

Ford Motor Co.'s decision is halting requests until the summer, when it will make the 2023 Maverick available. The action is a sign of consumer demand for less-expensive options as prices for new vehicles hit record highs and dealership inventory remains limited amid a global microchip shortage.

"There’s been overwhelming demand for Maverick — both hybrid and EcoBoost," spokesman Mike Levine said in a statement. "We’re making the decision to stop taking new retail orders on the 2022 Ford Maverick starting after January 27 to focus on existing orders."

There may be a chance for customers who miss the window to find a vehicle on a dealer's lot as the automaker seeks to replenish some supply.  Shoppers also can sign up to be notified when orders reopen.

Ford didn't provide a figure for production capacity or orders. In August, it had said it received 100,000 reservations, the step prior to ordering a vehicle. Since the vehicle's launch in October, Ford has sold 13,258 Mavericks.

The company in October predicted it would halt orders as early as November on the nearly sold-out hybrid model versus the gasoline-only vehicle with a turbocharged engine and a starting price of $21,080.

Average transaction prices of new vehicles hit a record high of $47,077 in December, according to Cox Automotive Inc. As high retail prices turn some customers to the used market, the average listing price there also surpassed $28,000 for the first time.

