2 Ford plants in Europe face uncertain future in EV transition

Ford Motor Co. appears poised to further shrink its manufacturing footprint in Europe as the automaker invests heavily in electrifying its vehicle lineup, aims to boost profitability and sees its sales volumes in the region slipping.

Already, the Dearborn automaker has significantly realigned its European operations in recent years, slashing thousands of jobs, shuttering plants across the continent, abandoning less profitable vehicle lines and allocating resources to more profitable products including commercial vehicles and SUVs.