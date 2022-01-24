Ford unleashes the ferocious Bronco Raptor

Fenton — Ford has let its much-anticipated c out of the cage, and it’s a beast.

With a ferocious, 400-plus horsepower engine under its ribbed hood, the Raptor sits on 37-inch tires and a 9.8-inch wider track for high speed off-roading like its big brother F-150 Raptor pickup. Combine that with Bronco’s signature, electronic detachable sway bar and Turn Assist for low-speed rock-crawling, and Bronco Raptor sets a new industry standard for off-road bandwidth.