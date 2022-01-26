FORD

Ford launches pilot program to equip California winegrowers with EVs, software services

Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News

Sebastopol, Calif. — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday announced the launch of a pilot program that will equip winegrowers in northern California with electric pickup trucks, cargo vans and software services in a bid to boost EV and technology adoption among farmers and other commercial customers.

The Dearborn automaker also announced the launch of Ford Pro Intelligence, a cloud-based platform underpinning a set of digital services aimed at supporting commercial fleet operators. The platform will provide customers with software they can use to manage their vehicle fleets on a single interface.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now