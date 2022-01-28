Why commercial customers are poised to lead EV transformation

Sebastopol, Calif. — Steve Dutton can't get his hands on an electric pickup fast enough.

The fifth-generation northern California farmer and his family grow wine grapes and apples on a 1,400-acre ranch in this Sonoma County farming community. As part of a just-announced pilot program, Ford Motor Co. will equip Dutton Ranch and two other farms in the county with electric trucks, E-Transit cargo vans, charging stations and software services. Dutton hopes to have an F-150 Lightning Pro soon — and that's when he'll really start to see the impact of moving to an electric, digitally enhanced vehicle fleet.