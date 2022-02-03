Ford earnings miss expectations but execs bullish on EV demand

Ford Motor Co. missed Wall Street analysts' expectations for its fourth-quarter financial results despite a profitable year overall, but executives expressed optimism about the trajectory the company is on for 2022 as it sees strong demand for its burgeoning portfolio of all-electric vehicles.

The Dearborn automaker booked $17.9 billion in profit on $136.3 billion in revenue in 2021, the company reported Thursday, bolstered by $9.1 billion in gains on its investment in electric-vehicle startup Rivian and despite supply-chain issues that dragged down auto production last year. The results compare to a $1.3 billion loss on $127.1 billion in revenue in 2020.