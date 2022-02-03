Ford takes downtime at Chicago, Metro Detroit plants amid chip crunch

Ford Motor Co. will take downtime starting Thursday at two of its U.S. plants due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage that has hampered auto production worldwide over the last year, the Dearborn automaker confirmed to The Detroit News.

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant — which employs about 5,800 people and builds the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator — and its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne — which employs about 4,900 and builds the Ford Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV — will be down through the week of Feb. 7, according to a company spokesperson.

The downtime was attributed to the semiconductor shortage.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski