Most Ford U.S. hourly workers to get up to $7,377 in profit sharing

Most Ford Motor Co. hourly employees in the United States will receive up to $7,377 in profit-sharing in coming checks based on the company's strong 2021 financial results. That's more than double its average $3,625 payouts the year before.

Ford has approximately 56,000 U.S. hourly workers, but not all of them are eligible for profit-sharing. Temporary employees, for example, are not eligible, and eligibility is based in part on the number of hours worked. Ford could not say Thursday how many meet the eligibility criteria.

"UAW Ford members worked diligently and remained dedicated to produce the finest built products in the world during a year that presented great challenges due to the pandemic and unprecedented supply chain issues," United Auto Workers Chuck Browning, director of the union's Ford Department, said in a statement. "Their contributions to Ford Motor Company’s profits under such conditions are to be commended and our members should be very proud of this great accomplishment."

Meanwhile at crosstown rival General Motors Co., about 42,500 U.S. hourly workers will receive up to $10,250 in profit-sharing come their Feb. 25 checks. Stellantis NV, maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks, is scheduled to report year-end financials on Feb. 23 and likely detail its profit-sharing payouts

Detroit automakers pay profit sharing based on their North American profits. GM's pre-tax earnings in North America were $10.3 billion in 2021, the automaker reported Tuesday. Ford's pre-tax North America earnings were $7.37 billion.

