Ford, CEO Jim Farley consider ways to run EV business separately

Keith Naughton, Edward Ludlow and David Welch

Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business, hoping to earn the sort of investor respect enjoyed by Tesla Inc. and other pure-play EV makers, Bloomberg News reports.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley wants to wall off Ford’s electric operations from its internal combustion engine business and has even considered spinning off one or the other, people familiar with the effort said.

