FORD

Ford, CEO Jim Farley consider ways to run EV business separately

Keith Naughton, Edward Ludlow and David Welch
Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business, hoping to earn the sort of investor respect enjoyed by Tesla Inc. and other pure-play EV makers, Bloomberg News reports.

Ford CEO Jim Farley is pictured with a Ford F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich. on Oct. 5, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley wants to wall off Ford’s electric operations from its internal combustion engine business and has even considered spinning off one or the other, people familiar with the effort said.

This is a developing story. Come back to www.detroitnews.com for updates.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Last Chance! Sale Ends Monday.

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now