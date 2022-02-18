Ford: 'We have no plans' for EV or ICE spinoff, but other options exist

Ford Motor Co. on Friday denied the possibility that it would spin off its electric-vehicle or traditional engine-based business in an effort to earn the investor enthusiasm that pure-play competitors have received.

“We are focused on our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles,” spokesman Mark Truby said by email when asked about a potential spinoff. “We have no plans to spin off our battery electric-vehicle business or our traditional ICE business.”