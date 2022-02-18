Ford: 'We have no plans' for EV or ICE spinoff, but other options exist
Breana Noble
The Detroit News
Ford Motor Co. on Friday denied the possibility that it would spin off its electric-vehicle or traditional engine-based business in an effort to earn the investor enthusiasm that pure-play competitors have received.
“We are focused on our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles,” spokesman Mark Truby said by email when asked about a potential spinoff. “We have no plans to spin off our battery electric-vehicle business or our traditional ICE business.”