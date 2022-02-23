Ford CEO says no EV spinoff planned but highlights differences in operations
Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Ford Motor Co. does not plan to spin off either its electric-vehicle or legacy internal combustion engine vehicle business, CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday, even as he underscored significant differences between those parts of the company.
His comments at a Wolfe Research conference were the company's latest pushback on a Bloomberg report that Farley is looking at ways — including a spinoff — to separate the two parts of the business in a bid to boost shareholder value.