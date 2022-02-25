Ford cuts some F-150 production next week due to lingering chip shortage

Ford Motor Co. confirmed Friday it will take down F-150 pickup truck production at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri next week, a reflection of the global semiconductor chip shortage's lingering impact on automotive manufacturing.

The F-150 lines at the Kansas City plant are the only production impact the Dearborn automaker expects to see next week, spokesperson Said Deep said, and production of the F-150 — a key profit driver for Ford — will continue at Dearborn Truck Plant. Production of the Transit cargo van at the Kansas City plant also will continue next week.

Consulting firm AlixPartners reported earlier this week that the industry lost 8.2 million units of vehicle production last year due to the semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain and labor constraints. The firm expects output to be 8% higher than 2021's results.

Ford executives said earlier this month that they expect the automaker's global volumes to increase between 10% and 15% this year as the shortage eases. They expect supply-chain issues to persist, particularly through the first quarter, but to improve throughout the year, especially in the second half.

