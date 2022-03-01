Ford suspends joint-venture operation in Russia

Ford Motor Co. has suspended its Russian joint venture operation amid the country's continued invasion of Ukraine, the Dearborn automaker said Tuesday.

"As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability," the company said in a statement. "The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia."

Ford in recent years "has significantly wound down its Russian operations," the company said.

Today, Ford's operations in Russia are commercial van manufacturing and sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture in Khimki, about 12 miles from Moscow.

"Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," Ford said.

The company added that it has "a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world and we will continue to support them through this time."

The Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens.

