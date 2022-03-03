Major changes ahead as Ford separates legacy auto, EV businesses

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday announced what CEO Jim Farley described as one of the biggest changes in the 118-year-old automaker's history: the division of its legacy internal combustion engine and growing electric vehicle and software operations into separate business units.

The company will create two "distinct, but strategically interdependent" businesses: Ford Blue, home of the legacy business whose profits and industrial know-how will underpin the entire enterprise, and Ford Model e, which will field software, electrical and automotive talent to lead innovation and growth initiatives Ford executives see as key to competing in the automotive industry's electric and digital transformation.