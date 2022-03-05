Another Baby Raptor is born: Rowdy Ranger version coming to U.S. in 2023

The Raptor nest now has two Baby Raptors.

Ford continues to expand its off-road performance lineup in the United States, with a Raptor version of the Ranger pickup coming in 2023 to go with the Bronco Raptor. Like Papa F-150 Raptor and sibling Bronco, Ranger Raptor will be powered by a ferocious, twin-turbo V-6 sitting on an armored chassis and Fox shocks — while the interior gains Ford’s state-of-the-art SYNC 4 technology so owners can wirelessly navigate to the outback on Apple CarPay or Android Auto.