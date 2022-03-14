Chip shortage: Ford to sell some Explorers without rear-seat temperature controls

Ford Motor Co. will sell some Explorer SUVs without rear temperature controls as part of a bid to complete transactions and get vehicles into customers' hands sooner amid the lingering global semiconductor shortage.

The number of vehicles this would apply to wasn't immediately clear, as Ford spokesperson Said Deep explained that it depends on the specifications of the Explorer being sold. Not all trim levels offer backseat control over heating and cooling.

Explorers without the semiconductor chip-powered function could begin shipping to dealers as early as this week, according to Deep. Customers who are affected by the change would be offered an unspecified price reduction. Ford plans to have dealers install the components at a later date as chip supplies improve. In the meantime, heating and cooling for rear-seat passengers still will be available via controls in the driver's row.

The move follows a similar one Ford made last year with F-150 customers. To facilitate faster deliveries of the popular pickup truck, Ford offered to sell units at a discount without an automatic stop-start feature.

"It's all about getting vehicle to our customers sooner," said Deep.

Automotive News on Saturday first reported news of Ford's plan to ship and sell vehicles without some semiconductor-powered components for non-safety functions. The Detroit Free Press reported Sunday that Ford would ship Explorers without rear seat controls for temperature and ventilation.

