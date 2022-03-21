Ford hires two new execs, moves top HR official to new role in internal combustion engine business

Ford Motor Co. on Monday announced the hiring of two new executives as well as the appointment of a longtime company leader to a new role.

Kiersten Robinson, Ford's top human resources executive and a 27-year employee of the company, has been tapped to lead the family vehicles division of Ford Blue, the automaker's new unit dedicated to its legacy internal combustion engine business. Ford earlier this month announced a major restructuring to separate its legacy business from its burgeoning electric-vehicle and software business.