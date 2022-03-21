Ford releases final EPA-estimated battery range for F-150 Lightning ahead of launch

Ford Motor Co.'s all-electric F-150 Lightning will launch this spring with a battery range of between 230 miles and 320 miles on a single charge, the Dearborn automaker said Monday after completing final Environmental Protection Agency testing.

Here is the breakdown by trim level:

F-150 Lightning Pro standard range: 230 miles

F-150 Lightning Pro extended range (fleet only): 320 miles

F-150 Lightning XLT SR: 230 miles

F-150 Lightning XLT ER: 320 miles

F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles

F-150 Lightning Lariat ER: 320 miles

F-150 Lightning Platinum: 300 miles

“We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,” Linda Zhang, chief program engineer for F-150 Lightning, said in a statement.

The Lightning is slated to launch this spring. Ford stopped taking deposits for the truck in December after receiving 200,000 reservations ahead of launch, and opened up the order bank in January even as the company said it would move to double annual production capacity of the vehicle amid strong demand.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski