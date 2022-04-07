Ford declares 10-cents-per-share dividend for second quarter

Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors on Thursday declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding shares of the company's common and Class B stock.

The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at close of business on April 26.

The payment to shareholders marks the third since the Dearborn automaker suspended its quarterly dividend in March 2020 as a cost-saving measure at the onset of coronavirus pandemic. It also paid a dividend of 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of this year.

The automaker's stock closed down 2.79% to $14.96 per share Thursday. After ending 2021 as the highest-growth auto stock of the year, Ford's stock is down about 30% so far this year.

