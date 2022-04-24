Ford launches the F-150 Lightning this week. Here's why it's a pivotal moment

Ford Motor Co. this week will become the first legacy automaker to launch a mainstream electric pickup — a pivotal moment for the automaker that potentially could accelerate the push to electrify America's vehicle fleet given F-150's profitability and popularity.

The official launch Tuesday of the all-electric F-150 Lightning will mark the electrification of America's best-selling truck four decades running. And although the Lightning was beaten to market by two other electric trucks, EV startup Rivian Automotive Inc.'s R1T and General Motors Co.'s GMC Hummer EV pickup, it will be the first high-volume pickup to go electric in a country that loves trucks.