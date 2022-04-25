Exclusive: Bill Ford talks F-150 as it goes electric: 'Most important launch of my career'
Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
This week will bring what Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford deems the most important vehicle launch of his career, the culmination of a journey he started 43 years ago when he joined the company founded by his great-grandfather.
Ford on Tuesday will launch the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of America's best-selling truck and the automaker's profit center. The 118-year-old company will mark the occasion with an event at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, a new manufacturing facility built at the Rouge complex in Dearborn.