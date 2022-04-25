Exclusive: Bill Ford talks F-150 as it goes electric: 'Most important launch of my career'

This week will bring what Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford deems the most important vehicle launch of his career, the culmination of a journey he started 43 years ago when he joined the company founded by his great-grandfather.

Ford on Tuesday will launch the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of America's best-selling truck and the automaker's profit center. The 118-year-old company will mark the occasion with an event at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, a new manufacturing facility built at the Rouge complex in Dearborn.