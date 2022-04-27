Ford posts $3.1 billion loss for Q1, points to Rivian investment

Ford Motor Co. posted a $3.1 billion loss in the first quarter, which it attributed primarily to a loss of $5.4 billion on its investment in electric-vehicle startup Rivian.

The Dearborn automaker also noted in a news release that "persistent supply chain issues ... reduced the speed with which the company could fulfill demand."

"The appeal of these products — Bronco, Bronco Sport, Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and now the F-150 Lightning — is undeniable," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "That's translating into orders, typically with rich configurations that deliver great experiences to the customers and healthy pricing for us.

"Now, we're breaking constraints wherever they exist to get more Ford vehicles — including our innovative EVs — to more customers as quickly as possible."

The $3.1 billion net income loss was on revenue of $34.5 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, the automaker posted a $3.3 billion profit on $36.2 billion in revenue.

Ford has a 12% stake in Rivian, which went public via 2021's largest initial public offering. But the Irvine, Calif.-based startup — despite being the first automaker to market with an electric pickup, the R1T — has seen its stock price falter since the IPO as it has encountered production challenges amid myriad supply-chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, crosstown rival General Motors Co. on Tuesday reported a $2.9 billion profit for the first quarter, down slightly from the $3 billion it reported a year ago. The Detroit automaker reported revenue of $36 billion, up from $32.5 billion last year.

Executives pointed to high commodity and logistics costs, which totaled about $1 billion in Q1.

GM signaled it sees semiconductor chip supplies improving, and reaffirmed its guidance of adjusted earnings in the range of $13 billion to $15 billion for the year.

The Detroit automaker also touted its electrification plans. CEO Mary Barra reported that the electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup — which will go head-to-head with Ford's F-150 Lightning when it launches next year — will go into pre-production within weeks and has some 140,000 reservations.

GM confirmed on Monday that an electrified Chevrolet Corvette is coming, adding to a slew of products that are planned to fulfill the automaker's ambitious EV targets.

Stellantis NV reports its revenues and shipments on May 5. The transatlantic automaker will report earnings for the first half of the year on July 26.

In the first quarter, Ford sold 432,133 vehicles in the U.S., down 17.1% year-over-year, according to data from Edmunds.com Inc. — underscoring the impact of the chip shortage on production. Its average transaction price was $49,343, up 3.1%.

"The EV space is undeniably heating up with more brands and vehicles making a foray into the market, and crosstown rivals GM and Ford seem to be taking a page out of the same playbook by strategically drumming up a bit of EV buzz right before their respective earnings calls," Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights, said in a statement ahead of the calls.

