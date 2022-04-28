Ford donates 50 Ranger pickup trucks to aid Ukrainian relief efforts

Ford Motor Co. has donated 50 pickup trucks in support of Ukraine as Russia continues its war there.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday on Twitter that the Dearborn automaker donated 50 Ford Ranger trucks "as part of our efforts to support the Ukrainian people." He said the last of the trucks was delivered this week and the fleet is "being put to work."

Further information about the donation wasn't immediately available from the automaker's European operations.

Crosstown rival General Motors Co. said last week that it had donated 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs to assist in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, which has been under invasion from neighboring Russia since late February. The war has resulted in thousands of deaths, prompted millions of Ukrainian refugees to flee the country and displaced millions more.

Both GM and Ford said they partnered with global shipping company Maersk to donate the vehicles.

GM has donated $250,000 to support humanitarian aid in the region and matched U.S. employee contributions up to $50,000 to specific nonprofit organizations. GM Canada also conducted a matching program for employee donations, up to $20,000, to specific nonprofit organizations.

Ford previously said Ford Fund is also making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families who have been displaced.

The automaker also said it was suspending its joint-venture operations in Russia until further notice.

During its first-quarter earnings report Wednesday, the company said the crisis in Ukraine has had "limited direct effect" on its supply chain but warned that "the situation in eastern Europe could exacerbate broader supply issues over time."

