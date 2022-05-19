Ford CEO Jim Farley launches Spotify podcast on cars

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley is now also a podcast host with his "Drive" series launching on Spotify on May 25.

Guests on the show include comedians, friends and fellow auto enthusiasts who come on the show to talk cars and how they connect people.

"I've been passionate about cars basically my entire life, and the podcast was a chance to connect with others about our mutual love for the things that get us around," Farley told Spotify's For the Record. "Having these conversations helps me recharge my batteries and connect with my love for cars outside of business."

Here's episode release dates and the guests on those episodes:

May 25: Dax Shepard, actor and comedian

June 1: Jimmy Kimmel, comedian and talk show host

June 8: Jochen Zeitz, CEO and chairman of the board of Harley Davidson Inc.

June 15: Emelia Hartford, actress and Youtuber who builds and races cars

June 22: Charles Gordon-Lennox, The Duke of Richmond

June 29: Patrice Banks, founder of the Girls Auto Clinic

July 6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

