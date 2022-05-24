Automotive Hall of Fame names Jim Farley '2022 Industry Leader'

The Automotive Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced it has named Ford Motor Co. Jim Farley its 2022 Industry Leader.

The Dearborn-based nonprofit gives out its Industry Leader award to one individual every year "who demonstrated outstanding leadership in the automotive industry," according to a news release.

“For nearly 120 years Ford has played an important role in shaping mobility and positively impacting society,” Sarah Cook, president of the Automotive Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “The Hall is excited to recognize Jim Farley and his recent leadership in transforming Ford and the automotive industry to e-mobility solutions.”

Farley took over as CEO of the Dearborn automaker in October 2020, and in May 2021 laid out a turnaround plan, dubbed Ford+, that is centered on electrification, digital connectivity and commercial vehicles. Also during Farley's tenure as CEO, the automaker has launched an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, restructured its legacy internal combustion engine and electric vehicle businesses into separate business units, and accelerated its targets and investments around electrification.

In a statement, Farley said he was honored by the recognition from The Hall: "As a grandchild of a Ford factory worker, I feel a deep sense of duty to our team around the world to protect Ford for future generations."

He will be recognized along with the previously announced 2022 Automotive Hall of Fame inductees at an induction and awards ceremony July 21 at The Icon in Detroit. Information about event sponsorships is available at www.automotivehalloffame.org/2022-sponsorships/.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski