Ford recalls 2.9 million vehicles that may roll away while in park

Washington — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles that may roll away after being put in park.

The recall affects Ford C-Max vehicles from model years 2013-18, Edges from 2015-18, Escapes from 2013-19, Fusions from 2013-16, and the Transit Connect from 2013-21, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The defect is caused by a part degrading or detaching, preventing the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear.

Ford says it is aware of four alleged injuries and six allegations of property damage due to the problem.

The company said in a separate NHTSA filing that the root cause of the defect is unknown, but based on an investigation heat and humidity can breakdown material related to shifting.

Ford estimates only 1% of all vehicles recalled will have the defect. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

