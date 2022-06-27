Ford recalls nearly 2,900 electric F-150 Lightnings over tire pressure issue

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 2,900 all-electric F-150 Lightning trucks over an issue with a tire pressure monitoring system that the automaker says can be fixed via a software update.

The Dearborn automaker said Monday it is issuing a safety compliance recall for certain 2022 Lightnings with 20" or 22" all-season tires because the tire pressure monitoring system light "may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure."

The issue stems from the recommended tire cold inflation value in the truck's body control module being incorrectly set to 35 psi instead of 42 psi.

"Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," according to Ford.

The automaker encourages customers to verify that their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label on the front door jamb on the driver's side.

The action — which is the first recall of the Lightning since it launched in April — affects 2,666 vehicles in the U.S. and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries associated with the issue, according to Ford.

Dealers were notified of the recall Monday and customers will be notified via email and the FordPass mobile app Tuesday, Ford said. A software update that will fix the issue is expected to be available in 30 days for all current customers. Dealers will update software for undelivered vehicles and any customers who want the fix immediately. The update takes approximately 20 minutes, according to Ford.

