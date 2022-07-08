Ford posts double-digit sales drop in China amid COVID-19 lockdown in 2Q

Ford Motor Co.'s sales in China dropped 22% year over year in the second quarter while the country was on pandemic lockdown.

Overall, the Dearborn automaker sold about 120,000 vehicles during the quarter. Ford started to see a rebound in June as total sales exceeded 50,000 for a 3% year-over-year increase and 3a 8% increase from May's sales.

Crosstown rival General Motors Co. also saw a double-digit plunge in its China sales. The automaker reported a 36% sales decline in its largest market during the second quarter, when the country had again issued COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in cases.

Earlier this week, Ford released its U.S. sales figures showing a 1.8% year-over-year increase in the second quarter and 31.5% in June. In all, Ford sold 483,688 vehicles in the second quarter.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall