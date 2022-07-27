Ford's second-quarter profits, adjusted earnings up from a year ago

Ford Motor Co. posted a $667 million profit on revenue of $40.2 billion in the second quarter, the Dearborn automaker reported Wednesday.

Profits were up roughly 19% from the same period last year, when Ford reported a profit of $561 million on revenue of $26.8 billion.

The automaker reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $3.7 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBIT margins were up to 9.3% from 3.9%.

Meanwhile, Ford reaffirmed its full-year guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in EBIT and adjusted free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

"We're moving with purpose and speed into the most promising period for growth in Ford's history — to innovate and deliver great products and connected services, raise quality and lower costs," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "We're giving customers great experiences and value, improving our profitability and making Ford the next-generation transportation leader."

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski