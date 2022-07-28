Ford introduces police version of electric F-150 Lightning

Ford Motor Co. will introduce a version of the all-electric F-150 Lightning for police use.

The Detroit automaker on Thursday announced the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle, a model that will be purpose-built for police departments. Ford noted in a press release that it has been supplying vehicles to police departments for more than 70 years.

Ford Pro, the company's dedicated commercial vehicle business, counts more than 12,000 police departments across the U.S. as customers and claims that its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined.

Ford offers several police vehicle models, including the Police Interceptor Utility and an internal combustion engine version of the F-150 SSV.

"We're proud to offer America's first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck's game-changing technology to help improve their productivity," Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager, said in a statement.

Ford says the Lightning Pro SSV is "designed to handle specialized departmental needs" such as assisting at an accident site or crime scene. Purpose-built features include: police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters; built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks; and available red/blue and amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons, among others.

Ford Pro SSV customers will get a complimentary two-year subscription to Ford Telematics; consultation related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services; and a service that provides guides and information on how to add specialty tools and after-market equipment, among other offerings.

Ford said more information about the 2023 F-150 Lightning will be released later this summer. The automaker launched the F-150 Lightning in April.

