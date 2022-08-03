Ford's July sales up on better inventory flow

Ford Motor Co.'s July sales grew 36.6% year-over-year even as industrywide sales fell, which the Dearborn automaker chalked up to improvements in inventory flow.

Ford sold 163,942 new vehicles in the U.S. last month, one year from a period when the automaker was being hit particularly hard by a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Meanwhile, the Blue Oval saw electric-vehicle sales jump nearly 170% year-over-year and its flagship F-Series truck lineup sold 60,000 units for the first time this year — in part due to sales of the new all-electric F-150 Lightning.

"Ford was America’s best-selling brand in July powered by strong demand across our lineup," Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks for Ford Blue, said in a statement.

The automaker also pointed to growing sales of its hybrid vehicle lineup, which rose more than 35% in July. Ford was the No. 2 hybrid vehicle seller behind Toyota Motor Corp.

