Attention, Mustang owners: You're invited to a 'Stampede'

Ford Motor Co. is inviting Mustang enthusiasts to take part in the debut of the next generation of the iconic sports car during the North American International Auto Show in the Motor City next month.

The Dearborn automaker on Friday announced "The Stampede," a debut event for the redesigned Mustang.

Ahead of the Sept. 14 event, Ford — in collaboration with America's Automotive Trust and the NAIAS — is inviting Mustang owners and enthusiasts to participate in a cross-country road trip, the annual "Drive Home" event, featuring all six generations of the Mustang.

The event will kick off Sept. 6 at LeMay — America's Car Museum in Tacoma, Wash. The trip will traverse nine states and include more than a dozen stops, culminating in a gathering Sept. 14 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn. Participants will then form a parade to the debut event at 8 p.m. at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

There, the automaker will unveil the seventh-generation Mustang.

“When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we believed we hoped and believed was possible,” Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show, said in a statement. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”

For those not able to attend in person, the reveal will be broadcast live on social channels, including Ford's YouTube page and the Ford Mustang Facebook page.

Mustang owners who want to participate in The Drive Home or attend The Stampede can find additional information, including on how to register, at www.mustangstampededetroit.com.

