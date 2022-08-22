Ford eliminating 3,000 jobs to cut costs, boost competitiveness

Ford Motor Co. on Monday confirmed it's eliminating 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract positions to cut costs and be competitive.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a letter to employees detailing the decision, stating: "We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business."

The jobs are in the U.S., Canada and India, with the majority of them in the U.S.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported last month Ford was planning to cut as many as 8,000 jobs to boost profits and fund its electric-vehicle plans.

