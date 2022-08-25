Ford ups Mustang Mach-E price as order bank reopens next week

Ford Motor Co. has increased the price of its Mustang Mach-E SUV as the order bank for the 2023 model year is set to open on Tuesday.

The Dearborn automaker said the increase, which ranges from $3,000 up to $8,100 depending on whether a customer opts for extended-range batteries or all-wheel drive, is a result of material cost increases, supply-chain strains and market conditions. The new manufacturer's suggested retail price starts at $46,896.

The extended-range battery package is up $2,600 alone to $8,600. Premium all-wheel drive models will have a targeted EPA-estimated range of 290 miles, up 13 miles, according to Ford.

Customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022 model orders will receive a private offer to convert to a '23 order, according to the company.

Also noteworthy: The Mach-E doesn't qualify for the new $7,500 Clean Vehicle tax credit whose North American assembly and supplier sourcing requirements go into effect at the end of the year. So while orders for the vehicle received prior to the legislation being signed into law on Aug. 16 are eligible for the previous subsidy, orders placed starting next week are unlikely to be delivered by Dec. 30, spokeswoman Emma Berg confirmed.

In July, Mach-E sales were up 74%, making it the second best-selling electric SUV in the United States, according to Ford. The average Mach-E transaction price in July year-over-year was up 12% to $59,247, according to auto information website Edmunds.com Inc., compared to an average MSRP of $57,063.

For the 2023 model year, Ford has made its Co-Pilot 360 Driver Assist Technology standard across the lineup, and the hands-free driving BlueCruise feature is available with a 90-day trial period on select models. There's a new $800 Mustang Nite Pony Package and two new color options. The California Route 1 model now is only available as all-wheel drive based on customer demand.

