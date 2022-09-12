Lincoln debuts refreshed 2023 Corsair for model year 2023

Ford Motor Co.'s luxury vehicle brand on Monday revealed the 2023 Lincoln Corsair ahead of the kickoff the Detroit auto show — where consumers will have the opportunity to see it for themselves.

The Corsair, refreshed for model year 2023, will debut with ActiveGlide 1.2, Lincoln's hands-free advanced driver assistance system, as an available feature. The brand first introduced ActiveGlide on the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

"Corsair plays an important role in our portfolio — artistically crafted and expertly designed to attract younger Lincoln clients and give them the luxury experience they desire," Michael Sprague, Lincoln's North America director, said in a statement. "We want the drive experience to be even more effortless and personal and the new Corsair will deliver that with advanced technology and new features."

The Corsair, a compact luxury crossover that is the best-selling vehicle in Lincoln's lineup, first debuted for model year 2020. Last year the Corsair sold roughly 23,000 units in the U.S. Reflecting the growing popularity of Lincoln in China, the Corsair last year sold more than 50,000 units there.

The Corsair will be the first of Lincoln's vehicles to debut four new available advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, features: lane change assist, in-lane repositioning, predictive speed assist and intersection assist 2.0.

Using lane change assist, the advanced driver assistance system will perform a hands-free lane change when the driver requests one by tapping the turn signal. It also can suggest a lane change in slow-moving traffic, Lincoln said in a news release.

Predictive speed assist automatically adjusts the speed at which the vehicle is traveling as drivers approach sharp curves in the road.

In-lane repositioning keeps the vehicle in its lane while shifting it away from vehicles in adjacent lanes. Intersection assist 2.0 helps drivers avoid collisions with pedestrians while turning.

Corsair also will debut a blind spot assist feature that can detect other vehicles and alert the driver with a light on the sideview mirror. And an optional auto air refresh feature pairs a laser sensor with a cabin air filter to deliver fresh air into the cabin.

Inside the vehicle, the 2023 Corsair features a 13.2-inch center stack screen equipped with Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system and capable of receiving software updates. A 12.3-inch LCD cluster for the driver comes standard on the vehicle.

The Corsair also will have the Alexa Built-in hands-free feature with complimentary connectivity for three years.

On the exterior, the 2023 Corsair features a larger grille and wing-shaped daytime running lamps.

On the 2023 Corsair Ground Touring, a plug-in hybrid variant, the grille features a sundown satin metallic foil with blue accents. The Corsair Grand Touring also has new wheel options available for model year 2023.

Also new for 2023 are two exterior colors: crystal red and whisper blue. And the vehicle adds new interior themes of smoked truffle and eternal red.

The smoked truffle theme is described in a news release as a "mid-tone, neutral space with medium-dark soft trim accents to create a warmer, luxurious environment." The eternal red theme is described as one that creates a "more youthful, fresher look." Pista aluminum accents that are exclusive to that theme will be introduced on the 2023 Corsair.

In a statement, Kemal Curic, Lincoln's global design director, said the 2023 Corsair is "a glimpse into Lincoln's new exterior design language."

The vehicle will be available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, and as a 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid Corsair Grand Touring.

Ordering for the 2023 Corsair is now open on Lincoln's website, lincoln.com. The 2023 model year is slated to arrive in early 2023. The Corsair is built at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

The Detroit auto show kicks off with a media day Wednesday at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The show is open to the public Sept. 17-25.

