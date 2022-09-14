Mustang owners 'Stampede' from Dearborn to Detroit for new model's reveal

Dearborn — When Dewitt Friend and his wife Cheryl heard that Mustang owners were doing a stampede to usher in the reveal of the seventh-generation pony car, he didn't hesitate to sign up.

The couple hopped in their rangoon red 1965 Ford Mustang Wednesday morning and made their way from Ashley, Ohio, to Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.

"We didn't have to think about it," said Dewitt Friend, who also owns a 2015 Mustang. "There seems like there's more new ones than old ones. It's still nice to see all these Mustangs come together."

Hundreds of Mustangs took off in waves from the Ford headquarters parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Engines revved in a type of "call and response" as drivers waited in line to make the trek down Michigan Avenue toward Hart Plaza in Detroit, where Ford Motor Co. was expected to reveal its 2024 Mustang. The model is likely the last gas-powered Mustang as automakers make the shift to battery-powered vehicles.

The Friends say they're drawn to the longevity of the Mustang.

"It's never gone out of existence," said Dewitt Friend. "It's America's pony car."

As for the last of the gas-powered models, Friend said he doesn't like the possible change.

"I'm not a battery guy ..." he said. "I don't like it. I'm just old school. Mechanical — I can work on it. Battery stuff is over my head."

The stampede was a family affair for Taylor resident Jesse Doolin, 31, and his family. He and his wife Jennifer, 31, brought their daughters, Emma, 7, and Elena, 3, to the event. They drove an emerald green 1993 Mustang they've owned for four years.

"It's a Fox body," Doolin said, smiling as he looked at his car. "What's not to like?"

The family wore green shirts to color coordinate with their car. They took a snack break and sat among other Mustang owners before heading to Hart Plaza.

"I thought it would be a great way for the girls to see all the different models," Jesse Doolin said.

As for the reveal, Doolin said he's interested in seeing what Ford has come up with for the 2024 model. "The new body style," Jennifer Doolin chimed in.

The stampede marks the first trip to Detroit for Greg Morley, 55, of Cleveland. He drove his race red 2016 Mustang EcoBoost convertible, which he's owned for two years. This will also be his first time attending a reveal, he said.

"I'm just really curious to see what it really is going to look like in the end," he said. "Everyone is talking going electric and everything else. I like the pony cars. I really like the pony cars, considering this is the one that never went out of production versus Chrysler's and General Motors' cars. There's something about it by the looks of it with all these people here and the mix. It seemed like a once in a lifetime thing."

Doolin said he likes that Mustang owners were included in the reveal.

"I thought it was pretty neat," he said. "When I came in and walked through and seeing all the different generations here, including the electric one and no one seems to be making a stink about it. That's pretty neat."

