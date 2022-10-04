Ford sales up in third quarter but down in September on supply issues

Ford Motor Co.'s sales fell nearly 9% year-over-year in September amid continued supply constraints but were up 16% in the third quarter, according to sales numbers released Tuesday.

The Dearborn automaker sold 142,644 vehicles in the U.S. last month, down 8.9% from September 2021. For the quarter, Ford sold 464,674 vehicles — up from the 400,843 it sold during the July-September period last year.

The results come one day after much of the rest of the auto industry reported mixed results for the third quarter — and as analysts and dealers say they're starting to see the effects of rising interest rates on consumer demand, even as supply remains one of the industry's biggest challenges.

General Motors Co.'s quarterly sales were up 24% year-over-year, while Jeep maker Stellantis NV's were down 6%.

In the truck segment, Ford's September sales were down nearly 19% year-over-year. SUV sales were up 0.9%. And electric vehicle sales were up nearly 200%, to 4,691 units. The automaker retained its status as the No. 2 EV brand in the U.S., behind industry leader Tesla Inc. Ford's share of the burgeoning EV segment rose 3.1 percentage points to 7% in September, driven by sales of Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E as well as growing sales of the F-150 Lightning pickup and E-Transit cargo van.

"Ford continued to see high-demand vehicles turning at record rates in September, while developing electric truck and van leadership and extending our overall truck leadership," Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks for Ford Blue, said in a statement. "We are very pleased with the work from our dealers, employees and the area's first responders, as they are working tirelessly to recover in Florida from Hurricane Ian."

Ford reported that retail orders for 2023 model year vehicles are up 244% over 2022 model year vehicles, for a total of 197,000 retail orders. Ford, along with other automakers, has increasingly moved to having customers pre-order vehicles before they're built as the global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain disruptions have left car dealers with empty lots. September marked the sixth straight month where Ford saw more than half of its retail sales come from previously placed orders, the company said Tuesday.

Ford highlighted its hybrid vehicle sales, which it said totaled 74,046 units through September — up 22.6% over last year.

In September, sales of Ford's luxury brand, Lincoln, were down 12.8% year-over-year.

Year to date, Ford's sales are down 1.2% from the first nine months of 2021.

