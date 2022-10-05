FORD

Ford again hikes F-150 Lightning starting price, cites material costs, supply issues

Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Ford Motor Co. is again raising the starting price on its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, citing "ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors."

The Dearborn automaker confirmed Wednesday that it has raised the MSRP on the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro, the truck's base model that is geared toward commercial customers, by $5,000 to $51,974. Other trim levels on the F-150 Lightning are unaffected by the change. The company also said that retail order holders who are awaiting delivery, as well as commercial and government customers with a scheduled order, are not affected by the price increase.

The move follows the automaker in August raising prices on the Lightning across the board. In unveiling and launching the Lightning — a battery-electric version of America's best-selling truck – executives had touted the fact that the starting price was under $40,000.

The next trim level for Lightning, XLT, starts at $59,474 following the price increase announced in August. The series tops out at $96,874 for the platinum extended range model.

Automotive News first reported the latest price hike.

