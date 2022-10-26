Ford posts $827M loss in Q3 as it shuts down self-driving startup it backed

Ford Motor Co. posted an $827 million loss in the third quarter, dragged down by costs associated with the shutdown of a self-driving vehicle technology company in which Ford was a major investor.

In confirming the decision to shut down Argo AI, Ford executives acknowledged the challenges in developing and scaling Level 4 advanced driver assistance systems — and said doing so is likely to take at least five more years and would have required billions of dollars more in investment in Argo.

Ford first invested in Argo in 2017. The automaker initially said it expected to bring Level 4 ADAS technology to market by 2021. That timeline later was pushed back to 2022.

“But things have changed, and there's a huge opportunity right now for Ford to give time — the most valuable commodity in modern life — back to millions of customers while they’re in their vehicles,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “It’s mission-critical for Ford to develop great and differentiated L2+ and L3 applications that at the same time make transportation even safer."

“We’re optimistic about a future for L4 ADAS," he added, "but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves.”

Ford executives said Wednesday they expect to hire an as-yet-undetermined number of Argo's approximately 2,000 employees.

The decision to wind down Argo's operations resulted in Ford recording a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment, driving the net loss for the quarter. Ford and Volkswagen AG were the biggest backers of Argo.

Ford posted the loss on revenue of $39 billion, up from $35.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

The company had adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or adjusted operating profits, of $1.8 billion in the third quarter — up from the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion guidance the company gave last month but down from $3 billion in the same period last year.

Ford said its results were affected by two factors it previewed in September: supply constraints that forced it to park roughly 40,000 vehicles while they awaited parts, and about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. The company expects to deliver those vehicles in the fourth quarter.

It ended the quarter with $32 billion in cash and $49 billion in liquidity.

Ford expects to post full-year adjusted EBIT, or operating profits, of about $11.5 billion, at the low end of its previous guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion. Last year, Ford's adjusted operating profits came in at $10 billion.

Meanwhile, the automaker raised its goal for full-year adjusted free cash flow to between $9.5 billion and $10 billion, up from $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

In North America, Ford's must lucrative market, the automaker posted $1.3 billion in operating profits and a 5% operating profit margin. Both are down from a year ago, which Ford attributed to higher commodity costs, inflationary pressure and unfavorable mix due to it having thousands of high-margin trucks and SUVs parked awaiting parts. It had profits in every international market it reports, except China, where it posted a $193 million loss.

Ford will pay out a 15-cent-per-share regular dividend in the fourth quarter. The company's board also authorized stock buybacks of up to 35 million shares.

In after-hours trading, Ford shares were down less than 0.1%.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

