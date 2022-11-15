Ford introduces new off-road package for Bronco Sport

Ford Motor Co. is introducing a new off-road package for its popular Bronco Sport crossover, the automaker said Tuesday.

The company also is expanding access to its Bronco Off-Roadeo program for customers who buy a new 2023 Bronco Sport — meaning the off-roading adventure opportunity is now included on all models within the Bronco family of vehicles.

"For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we're enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo," Mark Grueber, Ford's enthusiast vehicle marketing manager, said in a statement. "Today, nearly 90% of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97% of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild."

The Black Diamond off-road package will be available on the Big Bend and Outer Banks models of the Bronco Sport. It adds four steel bash plates covering key 4x4 powertrain areas, including the front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection and the canister shield, according to a news release.

The package also includes 17-inch carbonized gray low-gloss aluminum wheels with 225/65R17 all-terrain tires. It adds a matte black hood graphic with a Bronco horse logo, as well as lower bodyside graphics with Bronco lettering on the driver and front passenger doors.

The package can now be ordered through Ford dealers.

Meanwhile, Ford said Tuesday that starting with model year 2023, all Bronco Sport owners and order holders will receive complimentary access to Bronco Off-Roadeo and trail guide instruction.

Bronco Off-Roadeo is an off-roading and outdoor adventure program with locations in Texas, Moab, Nevada, and New Hampshire. It gives Bronco owners the chance to do trail drives led by off-road experts.

Ford launched production of the Bronco Sport in 2020, before bringing back the larger Bronco SUV in 2021, as part of a strategy to leverage iconic nameplates. The Bronco Sport has proven to be popular with customers. Year to date through October, Ford has sold more than 87,000 units of the Mexico-built SUV, while the Bronco has had sales of more than 97,000.

Ford officials have highlighted the customer demographics for Bronco Sport, with women making up about half of buyers and millennials making up nearly a third, according to sales data from earlier this year.

