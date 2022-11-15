Ford's Farley on diversity efforts: 'A lot of progress, but it's not enough'

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday that while the Dearborn automaker has made important strides in diversifying its leadership ranks, dealership network and customer base, it still has a long way to go — and will have to make some key changes amid the shift to electric, digitally-connected vehicles.

"We have made a lot of progress, but it's not enough," Farley, speaking with civil rights legend the Rev. Jesse Jackson during the Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit at MotorCity Casino Hotel, said of diversity in Ford's dealer network. "Our competitors are still ahead of us."

Farley participated in a fireside chat with Jackson, Rainbow PUSH president and founder, and John Graves, the human and civil rights organization's chairman, as part of the two-day event focused on how the auto industry can ensure minority inclusion in the age of electrification.

Ford ranked third behind Toyota Motor Corp. and General Motors Co. on an automotive diversity scorecard released by Rainbow PUSH that evaluated automakers on diversity within employment, advertising, marketing, procurement, dealers and philanthropy. None of the companies received a "red" grade — which indicates that diversity initiatives and investments are non-existent, not disclosed or didn't have enough information for scoring — for the first time in the scorecard's 10 years, indicating progress within the industry.

Ford received "green" grades — reflecting best practices for diversity — on advertising, procurement, dealers and philanthropy. The scorecard indicated the company still has progress to make on diversity in employment and marketing — areas where Farley said he is aware of the need for improvements.

"About 30% of our hourly workforce who make our vehicles in the United States are African American," he said. "But our market share, the people who buy our vehicles, it's only a third of that. We've gone up two full (percentage) points (since he became CEO in 2020), but it's not enough."

In terms of attracting a more diverse customer base, Farley signaled a need for change in Ford's marketing model and said efforts would have to go beyond increasing spending with Black-owned media.

"We have a lot of new products," he said. "Now we have the opportunity to go even further with our electric vehicles, especially. And I think the way to do it is probably through a different marketing model than what we've had. Large advertising — I don't know if that's going to work with our next era of improvement."

Meanwhile, electrification will present both challenges and opportunities for Ford's workforce, Farley said. Although EVs require about 40% less labor to build, Ford is increasingly moving to in-source production of components such as motors and gearboxes even as it converts plants to build EVs — a trend Farley described as "the biggest change in our industrial system since the '20s."

Farley said that, in the last two years, Ford has led the industry in expanding the number of Black-owned dealerships in its network, but acknowledged the company still as "a long way to go" to catch up from progress that was lost in the years immediately following the Great Recession.

The automaker additionally needs to make strides on diversifying its plant leadership, as well as salaried ranks from middle management to the highest levels of the company, Farley said. Only one out of 14 company directors is Black, according to Ford's most recent proxy statement, and Farley estimated that only 10% of the company's vice presidents are Black.

"We used to lead that. We have to lead that again," he said. "When you get down to the next couple layers of management, it's less than that. And that's unacceptable. The only way to fix it is the pipeline. And I don't want to keep hiring people from the outside, either. We can do that at the very senior level, but that's not a sustainable strategy."

Meanwhile, Farley highlighted Ford's ongoing construction of a massive EV and battery manufacturing campus in West Tennessee. Asked whether the workforce there will be unionized, Farley reiterated the company's stance that it will support whatever workers decide.

"We will completely honor whatever choice they make," he said. "I mean, we'd be thrilled — but it's their choice, and we will honor whatever they decide to do."

Ford, along with GM and Stellantis NV, are slated to kick off the latest round of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers next year — a process that will be pivotal in shaping workers' role in the industry's electric transition.

"Bottom line is, next year's negotiations are hugely important for all the stakeholders," Farley said. "We're on the second inning of this nine-inning game, and that's when the trajectory really changes. The $50 billion (Ford is investing in electrification) is going into plants. Huge investments now. It's leaving engineering, going into the supply chain, going into the manufacturing systems now. So will it be a key part of the negotiations? Absolutely."

