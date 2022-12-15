Ford again hikes price on F-150 Lightning base models

Ford Motor Co. has again raised the price of the all-electric F-150 Lightning's base models, the Dearborn automaker confirmed Thursday.

The adjustment applies to the F-150 Lightning Pro and XLT 311A base models, according to the company, and does not affect retail orders awaiting delivery or commercial customers with scheduled orders. The Pro model is geared toward commercial customers. The XLT 311A is the standard battery range version of the base model for retail customers.

The F-150 Lightning Pro's starting price is now $55,974, up from $51,974. And the standard range XLT now starts at $63,474, up from $59,474. The rest of the lineup is unaffected.

"Pricing adjustments are a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors and ongoing supply chain constraints," Ford spokesperson Elizabeth Kraft said in a statement. "Demand for this breakthrough vehicle is strong and continues to grow."

This is just the latest increase on the F-150 Lightning, which launched earlier this year as the first mass market pickup truck to go all-electric. At the time of its introduction, Ford executives had touted that the truck's pricing started at under $40,000.

In August, the automaker raised the Lightning's prices for model year 2023. Then in October, Ford again hiked the price on the F-150 Lightning Pro.

Pricing for the Lightning series tops out at $96,874 for the Platinum model.

Electrek was first to report the latest price adjustment.

The Lightning has been an early success for Ford. The automaker has said that demand continues to outstrip supply as it works to expand production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn where the battery-electric truck is assembled. The company recently added a third shift as it aims for the plant to hit annual production capacity of 150,000 units.

Through November, Ford had sold 13,258 F-150 Lightnings. Earlier this week, the truck was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year following a unanimous vote by the judges.

