Ho-Ho-Horsepower: '24 Mustang gets most powerful 5.0-liter V-8 yet

The new, 2024 Ford Mustang will deliver 500 horsepower, making it the most powerful, 5.0-liter V-8 engine in the muscle car’s 60-year history.

Merry Christmas and a Howling New Year.

That power will come from the pony car’s track-inspired, 5.0-liter V8-powered Dark Horse, a new badge in the tradition of Mustang’s performance Mach 1, Bullitt and Shelby models that will debut next year alongside the standard EcoBoost and GT models. To put the 500 horsepower in perspective, that’s the same grunt that powered the legendary 1967 7.0-liter V8-powered Ford Mach IV (on display in the Henry Ford) to victory over Ferrari at Le Mans.

The Dark Horse’s achievement leads a horsepower boost across all three models.

“Mustang has always pushed the envelope. From Mustang GT to Dark Horse, this is our best 5.0-liter V-8 yet. It’s naturally aspirated awesomeness,” said Ed Krenz, Mustang chief engineer. “EcoBoost fans are also getting a boost in power to make every Mustang more fun to drive.”

Credit the Dark Horse’s new-found power to modifications to Mustang’s fourth-generation Coyote engine: dual throttle bodies, twin air intakes and forged piston connecting rods out of the supercharged Shelby GT500. The V-8 will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

“With the increased responsiveness you get from the new dual throttle bodies, we’re wringing every ounce of performance we can out of our engine so Mustang enthusiasts can have that experience,” said Suzanne Robinson, Coyote engine program supervisor.

Dark Horse builds on the V8-powered GT coupe’s 480 horsepower (which can be amped up to 486 with an available active-valve exhaust) — up from 460 horses from the last-gen coupe. Torque is also at a new high of 415 pound-feet.

The entry-level, 2.3-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will make 315 horsepower —up five ponies from the last-gen model. Expect the Mustang to start around $30k when pricing is announced closer to production, with the Dark Horse likely pushing $60,000.

While the engines get upgraded, the interior has been overhauled with the latest in auto technology. The cockpit will feature a large screen across the dash housing two customizable digital displays — a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch infotainment stack powered by Ford's state-of-the-art SYNC 4 system with goodies like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other digital goo-gaws include a wireless phone charging pad and overhead USB ports.

That digital tech enhances the drivetrain, too. The Mustang can be revved remotely using the key fob, and drivers can access multiple drive modes, including Track, Drag and Custom. A so-called e-Brake option is also available so you drift the rear end.

All this will come wrapped in a new, more muscular body style including separate front fascias for the EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse models. The latter will get plenty more mods as well, including smoked headlights and taillights, a fixed rear wing, rear diffuser, quad-tupped tailpipes, Brembo brakes, optional carbon-fiber wheels, distinctive Dark Horse badges on the front fenders and decklid, and exclusive Blue Ember metallic paint.

The Dark Horse is timed with Mustang’s entry into global GT3 racing alongside other powerhouses like the Chevy Corvette and Porsche 9l1.

Assembled in Flat Rock, the 2024 Mustang coupe and convertible go on sale in the U.S. next summer.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.