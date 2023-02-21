Ford, JV partners to establish commercial EV battery plant in Turkey

Ford Motor Co., with two joint-venture partners, is slated to establish a commercial electric-vehicle battery cell plant in Turkey, where the automaker builds commercial vehicles for the European market.

The Blue Oval announced Tuesday that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution and Koç Holding, a Turkish industrial conglomerate, to form a new battery-making joint venture.

The operation would be based near Ankara, Turkey's capital. The companies are slated to break ground on the project later this year, with production expected to start in 2026, according to a news release. They are eyeing at least 25 gigawatt hours of annual production capacity to start, with possible expansion to 45 gigawatt hours.

"Ford continues to ramp up our electric vehicle plans as we scale to be a leader in the electric vehicle revolution. We are delivering on the commitment to produce batteries in the same region where we build electric vehicles," Lisa Drake, Ford's vice president of EV industrialization, said in a statement. "Establishing the new joint venture with LGES and Koç Holding will lay a solid foundation that is fundamental to building a thriving electric vehicle future for Ford in Europe."

Ford already works with both LGES and Koç Holding. LGES, for example, supplies batteries for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, part of Ford's initial lineup of EVs. And Ford and Koç Holding are partners in the Ford Otosan joint venture that dates back more than six decades and includes facilities in Turkey and Romania.

Ford plans to have an all-electric fleet of vans and passenger vehicles in Europe by 2035.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ford saying it intends to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe as part of a broader effort to revitalize its business there amid "rapidly changing market conditions" and the costly and competitive transition to EVs.

But executives have repeatedly touted the strength of Ford's commercial vehicle business in Europe, where it is a brand leader in the segment.

The venture in Turkey is among five battery plants Ford has announced: two in Kentucky and one in Tennessee with joint-venture partner SK On, and one in Marshall, Michigan, where Ford will license technology from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. Ford previously was slated to partner with SK on the Turkey venture, but dropped that deal before announcing the partnership with LGES.

Ford is investing $50 billion in electrification through 2026, by which time it aims to be producing 2 million EVs annually. In Europe, the automaker has said it plans to introduce seven new all-electric passenger vehicles and vans by 2024 to join the Mach-E and the E-Transit cargo van, which it makes in Turkey.

In a statement, Koç Holding acknowledged the devastating earthquake earlier this month that killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey.

"We believe that investments such as this major one will play a crucial role in overcoming this extraordinarily difficult period," Koç's statement said. "In this respect, we underline our determination to implement this investment facility with two global companies which will bring our country a significant global competitive advantage in the automotive industry. We express our condolences to our nation and truly believe that we will overcome these difficult times with unity and solidarity."

